Samsung Elec, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

Variety
2023-05-14
High views
Samsung Elec, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech
Samsung Elec, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.

The meeting was held during Lee's trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the U.S. electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

Reuters
 

Variety

Samsung Electronics

Chairman

Jay Y. Lee

Tesla

Elon Musk

High Tech

Industries

Nepali sherpa becomes world's second person to scale Everest 26 times
Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England
