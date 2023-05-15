Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

2023-05-15 | 04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

Across the Arab world, the travel and tourism industry witnessed a significant contribution to MENA's development, as, according to Forbes, the region emerges as a world-class destination and sporting destination.   

Forbes' "Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023" list presented the most influential leaders in the region's travel and tourism industry, as leaders from over 33 nationalities, including six Lebanese, were featured on the list, including:   

#29 Haitham Mattar   

Lebanese American Mattar assumed his current role as Managing Director of India, Middle East & Africa in 2021, as IHG manages 180 hotels and franchises across the Middle East, Africa, and India.   

In 2022, it opened several hotels and signed more than 25 hotels, including InterContinental properties in Riyadh and Jeddah, a Holiday Inn in Najran, a hotel Indigo in Jeddah, and Staybridge Suites in Dubai.   

With 27 years of experience, Haitham was a senior advisor to the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.   

#30 Raki Phillips   

Also Lebanese American, Raki Phillips leads the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).   

Previously, it achieved its highest-ever annual visitor numbers, with 1.13 million overnight arrivals.   

According to Forbes, Phillips has experience of more than two decades, as he was a senior partner and senior vice president of development with the International Hospitality Consulting Group and an executive board member of RAK Airport.   

#59 Mohamad El Hout   

Also featured on the list is Mohamad El Hout, who has been in charge of Middle East Airlines for 25 years.   

Flying to over 30 destinations across the Middle East, the Gulf, Africa, and Europe, MEA inaugurated its new headquarters, "the green building," in January 2023.   

El Hout is a member of the board of governors at the International Air Transport Association and previously was an adviser to the governor at Lebanon's Central Bank.   

#86 Bani Haddad   

Bani Haddad, Lebanese French, founded Aleph Hospitality in 2015, which employs more than 600 people today.   

Aleph Hospitality operates 13 hotels across the Middle East and Africa.  

In 2022, the company was valued at $20 million, and in 2023, it signed an agreement with Fauchon Hospitality to operate its luxury hotel portfolio.   

With 30 years of industry experience, Haddad was the regional vice president for MEA for the Wyndham Hotel Group.   

#92 Richard Haddad   

Richard Haddad joined Ishraq Hospitality as CEO in January 2023, which is part of the Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group and owns eight properties.   

Forbes said he was previously CEO of Jannah Hotels and Resorts and worked at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.   

#93 Kamal Fakhoury   

Canadian Lebanese Fakhoury assumed his role in September 2016 as CEO of Cristal Group. The company manages four properties in the Middle East and has five more hotels in the pipeline.   

In 2022, it recorded an annual hotel turnover of over $15 million. In 2023, Fakhoury spearheaded a move into hospitality solutions to form strategic alliances with Hilton, Accor Hotels, IHG, Marriott, and Wyndham Worldwide.   

The Canadian Lebanese has been in hospitality for more than 30 years and was COO of the Cristal Group from 2007.   

Before joining Cristal Hotels, he worked for Rotana Hotels, Starwood Hotels, Radisson Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, and The Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. 


 

