Apple releases satellite-based emergency SOS feature in Australia and New Zealand

Variety
2023-05-15 | 08:02
High views
1min
Apple made its emergency satellite communication features available to users in Australia and New Zealand on Monday. The company said that users with iPhone 14 in the region can contact emergency services and share their location with friends and family in places with no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

The iPhone maker announced the service with the iPhone 14 launch last September and first rolled it out in the US and Canada in November. Since then the service has expanded to 12 countries with two more being added today.

Apple said that emergency communication through satellite features could be activated by rapidly tapping the power button five times, holding the power and a volume button, or dialing 000. If a user doesn’t have any connectivity, the system will guide them to use satellite communications by answering a short questionnaire about the emergency. This info along with the location is sent to dispatchers intimating them about the situation.
 

