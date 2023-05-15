Alibaba’s autonomous driving lab to focus more on monetization

Alibaba founded Damo Academy in 2017 to carve out a program focused on cutting-edge research that is relatively free of short-term money-making pressure. One of the Academy’s 16 labs conducts research on autonomous driving, which just announced a major change today.



Damo’s autonomous vehicle lab will merge into Cainiao, Alibaba’s global logistics network, and will no longer operate under the basic research institute.



The news was first reported by the state-affiliated China Securities Journal. A spokesperson at Alibaba confirmed the reshuffle with TechCrunch.