Alibaba's autonomous driving lab to focus more on monetization
Variety
2023-05-15 | 08:26
Alibaba’s autonomous driving lab to focus more on monetization
Alibaba founded Damo Academy in 2017 to carve out a program focused on cutting-edge research that is relatively free of short-term money-making pressure. One of the Academy’s 16 labs conducts research on autonomous driving, which just announced a major change today.
Damo’s autonomous vehicle lab will merge into Cainiao, Alibaba’s global logistics network, and will no longer operate under the basic research institute.
The news was first reported by the state-affiliated China Securities Journal. A spokesperson at Alibaba confirmed the reshuffle with TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Variety
Alibaba
Autonomous
Driving
Lab
Focus
More
Monetization
0
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
0
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
0
Variety
08:32
UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites
Variety
08:32
UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites
0
Variety
08:29
Blackstone sells IBS Software stake to Apax for $450 million
Variety
08:29
Blackstone sells IBS Software stake to Apax for $450 million
0
Middle East
07:57
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
Middle East
07:57
For Turkey runoff, potential kingmaker draws red line at Kurdish concessions
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment
0
Variety
08:00
Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance
Variety
08:00
Cold-chain startup Figorr raises $1.5M, backs the roll out of data-driven perishables insurance
0
World
2023-01-03
Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023
World
2023-01-03
Yasmina Zaytoun departs to represent Lebanon in Miss Universe 2023
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
