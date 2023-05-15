UK pension startup Smart banks $95M

2023-05-15 | 08:28
UK pension startup Smart banks $95M
0min
UK pension startup Smart banks $95M

Smart, a London-based startup that helps employers and their employees manage and monitor their pensions, said that it has closed $95 million in Series E funding. It plans to use the capital to expand its international footprint and make acquisitions, it said.

Aquiline Capital Partners, a new backer, led the investment, with previous investors Barclays, Chrysalis Investments, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, DWS, and Natixis Investment Managers also participating. The valuation is not being disclosed but Sky News, which leaked the news out yesterday evening, noted that it was at “only a modest discount” to its previous fundraising — meaning a slight down round.
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

