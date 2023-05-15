UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites

2023-05-15
UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites
UK’s Space Forge debuts new reentry tech for in-space manufacturing satellites

Welsh in-space manufacturing startup Space Forge has developed a satellite reentry system to enable rapid recovery and reuse of its in-space manufacturing spacecraft.

The new system, which includes a heat shield and a water vehicle designed to soften the spacecraft’s landing, will be incorporated into the company’s in-space manufacturing satellite platform called ForgeStar.

As opposed to ablative heat shields, like those used on SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which require replacement after each mission, Space Forge says it built its “Pridwen” heat shield to be large enough to radiate away the heat generated by atmospheric reentry. The shield, made out of a high-temperature alloy, was designed to fold inside the launcher for lift-off and unfold when the spacecraft makes its return to Earth.
 

