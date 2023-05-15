News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italy allocates funds to shield workers from AI replacement threat
Variety
2023-05-15 | 13:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Italy allocates funds to shield workers from AI replacement threat
Italy on Monday earmarked 30 million euros ($33 million) to improve the skills of unemployed people as well as those workers whose jobs could be most at risk from the advance of automation and artificial intelligence.
According to the Fondo per la Repubblica Digitale (FRD), set up in 2021 by the Rome government to boost the digital skills of Italians, 54% of those aged 16-74 lack basic digital skills, compared with an average 46% in the European Union.
The funding in improving training will be allocated in two ways, FRD said.
Of the total, 10 million euros will go towards boosting the skills of those whose jobs are at high risk of being replaced due to automation and technological innovation.
The remaining 20 million euros will be allocated to help unemployed and economically inactive people develop digital skills that would improve their chances of entering the job market, FRD said.
A wide range of jobs could come under threat from automation, FRD said, citing sectors including transport and logistics, office support and administration, production, services and the retail sector.
The growing spread of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation and the rapid development of tools such as ChatGPT have attracted attention from lawmakers and regulators in several countries.
Many experts say new regulations are needed to govern AI because of its potential impact on national security and education, as well as jobs.
The ChatGPT chatbot was unavailable in Italy for around four weeks until its maker OpenAI addressed issues raised by Italy's data protection authority in late April.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
Reuters
Variety
Italy
Allocate
Funds
Shield
Workers
AI
Replacement
Threat
Next
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-13
Italy confirms backing for Ukraine as Zelenskiy prepares to meet pope
World
2023-05-13
Italy confirms backing for Ukraine as Zelenskiy prepares to meet pope
0
World
2023-05-12
Output slows at Stellantis plant in Italy as workers strike over conditions
World
2023-05-12
Output slows at Stellantis plant in Italy as workers strike over conditions
0
Variety
2023-05-08
AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change
Variety
2023-05-08
AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change
0
World
2023-05-05
Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing
World
2023-05-05
Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:20
Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership
Variety
14:20
Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership
0
Variety
14:10
Tesla owners sue over impact of software update on EV batteries
Variety
14:10
Tesla owners sue over impact of software update on EV batteries
0
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
0
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
0
World
07:35
Kremlin says UK military aid to Ukraine won't change conflict's course
World
07:35
Kremlin says UK military aid to Ukraine won't change conflict's course
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
4
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
5
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
7
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store