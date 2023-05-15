News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla owners sue over impact of software update on EV batteries
Variety
2023-05-15 | 14:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tesla owners sue over impact of software update on EV batteries
A group of US Tesla Model S and Model X owners filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the electric vehicle maker in California Friday over automatic software updates that reportedly decreased driving range or cause battery failures.
The lawsuit claims Tesla’s updates and their effects violate state and federal laws because they can cut driving range by up to 20% and can require some owners to replace batteries at a cost of $15,000.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in San Francisco, argues impacted Tesla vehicles are “protected computers” under the definition outlined in the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and that automatic updates violate consumers’ rights under the law.
"Tesla owners and lessors are uniquely at the mercy of the maker of their cars, and Tesla imposes software updates without consent whenever their vehicle is connected to Wi-Fi,” said Steve Berman, an attorney with Hagens Berman representing Tesla owners and lessors in the lawsuit.
Attorneys for the owners say automakers generally notify customers when it wants to perform a software update but Tesla can issue automatic updates whenever the vehicle is connected to Wi-Fi.
The lawsuit said some Tesla owners have paid third parties $500-to $750 to reverse battery-related software updates.
The lawsuit claims Tesla’s updates and their effects violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the California Unfair Competition Law and the Consumer Legal Remedies Act. Attorneys say Tesla denies reimbursement to Model S and Model X owners and lessors who experience reduced battery capacity following a software update.
In July 2021, Tesla agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle claims a software update temporarily reduced maximum battery voltage in 1,743 Model S sedans, including about $400,000 in attorneys' fees and expenses.
Owners of the vehicles received $625 each -- "many times the prorated value of the temporarily reduced maximum voltage," according to a court filing.
Reuters
Variety
Tesla
Owners
Sue
Impact
Software
Update
EV
Batteries
Technology
Next
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-12
China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars
World
2023-05-12
China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars
0
Variety
2023-05-02
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
Variety
2023-05-02
In race for efficient EVs, Mercedes taps F1 team to keep up with Tesla
0
Variety
2023-04-24
China EVs rising, Tesla loses profit ground and Lyft preps for deep cuts
Variety
2023-04-24
China EVs rising, Tesla loses profit ground and Lyft preps for deep cuts
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Tesla Q1 income falls 24 percent as EV price cuts squeeze profits
Variety
2023-04-20
Tesla Q1 income falls 24 percent as EV price cuts squeeze profits
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:20
Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership
Variety
14:20
Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership
0
Variety
13:26
Italy allocates funds to shield workers from AI replacement threat
Variety
13:26
Italy allocates funds to shield workers from AI replacement threat
0
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
0
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
0
World
07:35
Kremlin says UK military aid to Ukraine won't change conflict's course
World
07:35
Kremlin says UK military aid to Ukraine won't change conflict's course
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
4
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
5
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
7
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store