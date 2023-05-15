News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership
Variety
2023-05-15 | 14:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership
A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) main factory in Russia to a domestic car dealership, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov told the TASS news agency on Monday.
The VW plant, in the Kaluga region south of Moscow, will be sold to the Avilon dealership, previously the official dealer for Volkswagen cars in Russia. The paperwork for the deal is currently being completed, TASS cited Manturov as saying in an interview.
Volkswagen suspended production of cars in Russia shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.
The TASS report did not specify the terms of the sale.
Reuters
Variety
Russia
Approve
Sale
Volkswagen
Plant
Domestic
Dealership
Next
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-05-02
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest
Sports
2023-05-02
Russians approved for world championships, Ukraine pulls out in protest
0
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
0
World
2023-03-28
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
2023-03-28
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia
Variety
2023-03-20
Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
14:10
Tesla owners sue over impact of software update on EV batteries
Variety
14:10
Tesla owners sue over impact of software update on EV batteries
0
Variety
13:26
Italy allocates funds to shield workers from AI replacement threat
Variety
13:26
Italy allocates funds to shield workers from AI replacement threat
0
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Variety
08:40
Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
0
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Variety
08:33
Ford says it will reduce costs to boost China business
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
Lebanon Economy
11:53
Finding common ground: EDL's proposal for dollar-based pricing amidst dispute with BDL
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
Middle East
2023-04-18
Israeli police say two wounded in East Jerusalem shooting
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
4
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
5
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
7
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store