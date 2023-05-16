Apple reveals new accessibility features, like custom text-to-speech voices

Apple reveals new accessibility features, like custom text-to-speech voices

Apple previewed a suite of new features today to improve cognitive, vision and speech accessibility. These tools are slated to arrive on the iPhone, iPad and Mac later this year. An established leader in mainstream tech accessibility, Apple emphasizes that these tools are built with feedback from disabled communities.

Assistive Access, coming soon to iOS and iPadOS, is designed for people with cognitive disabilities. Assistive Access streamlines the interface of the iPhone and iPad, specifically focusing on making it easier to talk to loved ones, share photos and listen to music. The Phone and FaceTime apps are merged into one, for example.

The design also is made more digestible by incorporating large icons, increased contrast and clearer text labels to make the screen more simple. However, the user can customize these visual features to their liking, and those preferences carry across any app that is compatible with Assistive Access.
 

