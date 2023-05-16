Chief Twit Elon Musk loses appeal to be able to tweet about Tesla unchecked

2023-05-16 | 08:28
Chief Twit Elon Musk loses appeal to be able to tweet about Tesla unchecked
Chief Twit Elon Musk loses appeal to be able to tweet about Tesla unchecked

Elon Musk lost another bid to end a 2018 settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that requires oversight of some of his Tesla-related tweets.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Musk’s argument that the consent decree reached in 2018 is a “prior restraint” on his speech. Musk, who is the majority shareholder and CEO of Tesla, bought Twitter in October 2022.

“Had Musk wished to preserve his right to tweet without even limited internal oversight concerning certain Tesla-related topics, he had “the right to litigate and defend against the [SEC’s] charges” or to negotiate a different agreement — but he chose not to do so,” the three-judge court panel ruled Monday.
 

