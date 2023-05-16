Kevin Systrom explains why Artifact wants to treat writers like the creators they are

Variety
2023-05-16 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kevin Systrom explains why Artifact wants to treat writers like the creators they are
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Kevin Systrom explains why Artifact wants to treat writers like the creators they are

Artifact aims to unlock new, cross-platform audience relationships for people who write for a living.
 
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have already shipped a ton of substantial updates for their news-focused app Artifact, which launched earlier this year but already looks very different from what debuted in January. On top of allowing users to follow writers on the platform, the latest update also provides a way for writers to claim their own profiles, upload a profile picture and fill out a bio, as well as gives them access to some basic stats about how their work is performing with the Artifact community.

I spoke to Systrom about the new features and about Artifact’s decision to focus on serving writers as a top priority, rather than just readers or consumers. Systrom sees writers as key to the platform’s growth, and he also believes Artifact can serve them in a way that no other platform or publishing paradigm has done to date.
 
 

Variety

Kevin Systrom

Explains

Why

Artifact

Wants

Treat

Writers

Creators

LBCI Next
a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser
Chief Twit Elon Musk loses appeal to be able to tweet about Tesla unchecked
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:38

Next level IVF treatment: What is in store for the future?

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

In the Market: Why US regional banks are doomed to a doom loop

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

Cable wants to help banks cut financial crime through automated assurance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:38

Next level IVF treatment: What is in store for the future?

LBCI
Variety
09:38

Zoom announces Anthropic partnership to bring Claude chatbot to Zoom products

LBCI
Variety
09:36

IBM is buying Polar Security for $60M to bolster its tech in cloud data management

LBCI
Variety
09:34

Spotify expands AI-powered DJ feature to UK and Ireland

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app