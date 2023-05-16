News
a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser
Variety
2023-05-16
a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser
A team of ex-Googlers is today launching a new digital creativity platform, Rooms.xyz, into beta testing. The startup, backed by $10 million in seed funding led by a16z, offers a browser-based tool for designing 3D spaces — or “rooms” — using drag-and-drop, editable objects or code, allowing users to express themselves through creative play as they design rooms, basic games or other interactive activities contained in these small, online spaces.
The idea is something in between a simple creation tool like Minecraft and a more advanced world-building platform, like Roblox. Or, as the company describes it, it’s like the “digital equivalent of LEGO.”
TechCrunch
Variety
a 16z
Backed
Rooms.xyz
Lets You Build
Interactive
3D rooms
Simple
Games
Browser
This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement
Kevin Systrom explains why Artifact wants to treat writers like the creators they are
Variety
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting
Variety
Amazon's new service lets users buy physical items in games and apps
Amazon's new service lets users buy physical items in games and apps
Variety
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
Amazon begins selling toys, clothing through mobile games
Sports
US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges
US man pleads guilty to Tokyo Games doping charges
Variety
Next level IVF treatment: What is in store for the future?
Next level IVF treatment: What is in store for the future?
Variety
Zoom announces Anthropic partnership to bring Claude chatbot to Zoom products
Zoom announces Anthropic partnership to bring Claude chatbot to Zoom products
Variety
IBM is buying Polar Security for $60M to bolster its tech in cloud data management
IBM is buying Polar Security for $60M to bolster its tech in cloud data management
Variety
Spotify expands AI-powered DJ feature to UK and Ireland
Spotify expands AI-powered DJ feature to UK and Ireland
News Bulletin Reports
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
Lebanon News
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
News Bulletin Reports
Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition
Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition
Variety
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon News
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Press Highlights
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
Lebanon News
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
