This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement

2023-05-16 | 08:51
This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement
This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement

In 1846, London surgeon John Hutchinson invented the spirometer — a thing a doctor normally asks Asthma sufferers to you blow hard into — to measure the volume of air inspired and expired by the lungs. It’s a pretty basic idea. Incredibly, since then, the technology has barely evolved. Today, the modern spirometer doesn’t even measure the amount of CO2 gas expelled by the lungs, a crucial data point for assessing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Now a Cambridge, UK startup has come up with a radical new technology device that, it claims, is affordable, portable, requires minimal training, and also measures CO2.

Healthtech company TidalSense has now closed a £7.5m ($9.3m) fundraising round led by UK-based investors BGF and Downing Ventures.
 

