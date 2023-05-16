Japanese construction tech Aldagram nails down backing from Panasonic

Japanese construction tech Aldagram nails down backing from Panasonic
Japanese construction tech Aldagram nails down backing from Panasonic

Aldagram, a startup out of Japan developing project management software for construction companies, has picked up a new strategic backer to help it build out its footprint across Asia and the Middle East.

Panasonic, the consumer electronics giant that also develops solar panels, air conditioning units and many other products for its sizable buildings and construction business, is taking an investment in Aldagram.

The amount of the investment is not being disclosed, but Aldagram said it will use the funds to sharpen its focus on India, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and other countries in the region. Its new strategic investor may be adding another few to that list: Panasonic’s construction business is particularly active in India, Turkey and Vietnam. It has been partnering with Aldagram since 2022. 
 

