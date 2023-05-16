TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

2023-05-16 | 09:18
0min
TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

Autonomous trucking company TuSimple’s stock shot up 28 percent Monday after the company narrowly dodged a delisting from the Nasdaq stock exchange. TuSimple’s stock closed at $1.06 per share.

TuSimple reported last week that it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq for failing to file its quarterly report on time. The stock exchange was meant to suspend trading of TuSimple shares May 15. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that it asked the Nasdaq for an extended stay of the suspension and is currently in an appeals process. TuSimple will continue to trade publicly until it has a hearing with the Nasdaq. It’s not clear if a date has yet been set for the hearing, but it should happen over the next 45 days, per a regulatory filing.
 

