ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog

ANYbotics this week announced a $50 million Series B. The round, led by Walden Catalyst and NGP Capital, comes as the firm is pushing to deploy its ruggedized four-legged robot, ANYmal X. That follows a $22 million round raised in December 2020. The startup says it’s already clocked $150 million in preorders/reservations from gas/oil and chemical companies. PETRONAS, Shell, SLB, Outokumpu, Siemens Energy, BASF and Vale have already signed up.



“This funding validates our unique approach to addressing fundamental challenges of operating complex industrial facilities,” co-founder and CEO Dr. Péter Fankhauser says in a release. “Our legged robots have already proven their value in increasing productivity and safety. With this investment, we will expand internationally and accelerate the development of our robots’ AI capabilities such as manipulation for maintenance work to revolutionize automated industrial operations.”