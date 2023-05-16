ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog

Variety
2023-05-16 | 09:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog

ANYbotics this week announced a $50 million Series B. The round, led by Walden Catalyst and NGP Capital, comes as the firm is pushing to deploy its ruggedized four-legged robot, ANYmal X. That follows a $22 million round raised in December 2020. The startup says it’s already clocked $150 million in preorders/reservations from gas/oil and chemical companies. PETRONAS, Shell, SLB, Outokumpu, Siemens Energy, BASF and Vale have already signed up.

“This funding validates our unique approach to addressing fundamental challenges of operating complex industrial facilities,” co-founder and CEO Dr. Péter Fankhauser says in a release. “Our legged robots have already proven their value in increasing productivity and safety. With this investment, we will expand internationally and accelerate the development of our robots’ AI capabilities such as manipulation for maintenance work to revolutionize automated industrial operations.”
 

Variety

ANYBotics

Raises

Help

Deploy

Robot

Dog

LBCI Next
In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually
Russia approves sale of Volkswagen plant to domestic dealership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:32

Visual Layer helps enterprise manage the massive visual data sets they need to build AI models, raises $7M

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Otterize raises $11.5M to help developers securely connect software services

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

This robot dog can play football on grass, mud and sand

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Plus One raises $50M for its parcel robotics vision systems

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:38

Next level IVF treatment: What is in store for the future?

LBCI
Variety
09:38

Zoom announces Anthropic partnership to bring Claude chatbot to Zoom products

LBCI
Variety
09:36

IBM is buying Polar Security for $60M to bolster its tech in cloud data management

LBCI
Variety
09:34

Spotify expands AI-powered DJ feature to UK and Ireland

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06

Three unloaded oil vessels cost treasury millions due to political vendettas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17

A look into Lira collapse during current crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-04

Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app