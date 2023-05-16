News
IBM is buying Polar Security for $60M to bolster its tech in cloud data management
2023-05-16 | 09:36
IBM is buying Polar Security for $60M to bolster its tech in cloud data management
Cyber startups continue to get scooped up by bigger tech players looking to bolt on newer and better technology to address an ever-growing array of security vulnerabilities among themselves and their customers. In the latest development, TechCrunch has learned that IBM has acquired Polar Security, a startup founded in Israel that has built a platform for what Polar describes as “data security posture management” — that is, technology to audit and track how and where cloud data is flowing and being accessed within a company’s network.
A source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to TechCrunch that IBM is paying around $60 million for the startup, and that it will be announcing the deal formally this week, possibly as soon as today. (The price, it seems, is also being reported by Israeli-language news site tech12.) We have reached out to representatives for both companies to see if we can confirm any of these details.
TechCrunch
