Zoom announces Anthropic partnership to bring Claude chatbot to Zoom products
Variety
2023-05-16 | 09:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zoom announces Anthropic partnership to bring Claude chatbot to Zoom products
As generative AI has taken center stage in recent months, Zoom has been looking at partnerships with LLM companies as a hedge against an evolving AI landscape. The company announced a new partnership with Anthropic to use its Claude chatbot on the platform, starting with the Zoom Contact Center.
This comes on the heels of a partnership with OpenAI that company announced in March, as it looks for ways to build more generative AI functionality into the Zoom family of products.
Smita Hashim joined Zoom three months ago as chief product officer, just as ChatGPT was capturing everyone’s imagination, after more than two decades of product experience at Microsoft and Google. She says that the generative AI landscape is shifting so quickly that the company decided to take an open approach where they could plug in different models as the industry rapidly changes.
TechCrunch
Variety
Zoom
Announces
Anthropic
Partnership
Bring
Claude
Chatbot
Zoom
Products
