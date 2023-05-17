Meta’s paid verification program is now available in the UK

Meta has launched its paid verification program, Meta Verified, in the UK at £9.99 per month each for Instagram and Facebook. The subscription is aimed at creators and comes with perks like proactive impersonation protection and access to customer support along with a blue badge for verification.The company first launched the subscription plan for users in Australia and New Zealand in February. In March, Meta Verified became available for US-based users.Meta announced its verified program after Elon Musk-owned Twitter re-launched its subscription plan called Twitter Blue offering paid verification.