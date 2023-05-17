Tesla Roadster production has been pushed back again

The second-generation Tesla Roadster — the all-electric sports car that made a splashy and surprise debut in November 2017 — will “hopefully” go into production next year, CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas.



Emphasis on hopefully.



The Roadster, which originally was supposed to come to market in 2020, has been repeatedly delayed over the years as the high-priced sports car took a backseat to other Tesla products, including the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.