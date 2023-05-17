Tesla shareholders meeting: no succession plan, a co-founder returns and two EVs teased

Tesla shareholders meeting: no succession plan, a co-founder returns and two EVs teased
Tesla shareholders meeting: no succession plan, a co-founder returns and two EVs teased

Tesla held its annual shareholder meeting in Austin on Tuesday, an event that Tesla has now taken to calling its Cyber Roundup.

There were five proposals on the agenda, including one that pushed Tesla’s board to come up with a public succession plan for CEO Elon Musk and other “key persons” whose behavior and loss could create a risk for the company and shareholders.

While Tesla will publish the official vote tallies later in the week, the board recommended shareholders vote against the key person risk proposal, so it likely won’t pass.
 

