News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finnish VC firm Lifeline Ventures closes $163M fund for early-stage startups
Variety
2023-05-17 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Finnish VC firm Lifeline Ventures closes $163M fund for early-stage startups
Venture capital (VC) firm Lifeline Ventures today announced a fresh €150 million ($163 million) fund aimed at early-stage startups across Finland.
Founded in 2009, Helsinki-based Lifeline Ventures has invested in around 115 companies to date, with more than a dozen exits to its name including activity-tracking app Moves, which Facebook acquired back in 2014; food delivery company Wolt, which DoorDash snapped up in a $8.1 billion all-stock deal two years ago; and gaming giant Supercell, which Tencent doled out $8.6 billion for a majority stake in 2016. Lifeline Ventures has also backed unicorns such as open source enterprise infrastructure company Aiven, which hit a valuation of $3 billion last year.
TechCrunch
Variety
Finnish
VC
Firm
Lifeline
Ventures
Closes
Funding
Early
Stage
Startup
Next
Jia, a blockchain-based lender of small businesses in emerging markets, raises $4.3 million seed
Tesla shareholders meeting: no succession plan, a co-founder returns and two EVs teased
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Early-stage fintech startups just got a new funding source
Variety
2023-04-24
Early-stage fintech startups just got a new funding source
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Fintech startup Brex was among the bidders for SVB’s early-stage and growth portfolios
Variety
2023-05-15
Fintech startup Brex was among the bidders for SVB’s early-stage and growth portfolios
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Variety
2023-05-11
SoftBank Vision Fund yearly loss widens to $32B on startups valuation cut
Variety
2023-05-11
SoftBank Vision Fund yearly loss widens to $32B on startups valuation cut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:14
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
Variety
07:14
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
0
Variety
06:18
Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports
Variety
06:18
Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports
0
Variety
05:16
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance
Variety
05:16
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance
0
Variety
05:13
Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed
Variety
05:13
Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-06
MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions
Lebanon News
2023-05-06
MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions
0
Middle East
2023-05-13
Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections nearing end
Middle East
2023-05-13
Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections nearing end
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
0
World
2023-05-16
Borrell urges EU to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil –FT
World
2023-05-16
Borrell urges EU to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil –FT
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
3
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
4
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
5
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
6
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store