Finnish VC firm Lifeline Ventures closes $163M fund for early-stage startups

Variety
2023-05-17 | 05:10
High views
Finnish VC firm Lifeline Ventures closes $163M fund for early-stage startups
0min
Finnish VC firm Lifeline Ventures closes $163M fund for early-stage startups

Venture capital (VC) firm Lifeline Ventures today announced a fresh €150 million ($163 million) fund aimed at early-stage startups across Finland.

Founded in 2009, Helsinki-based Lifeline Ventures has invested in around 115 companies to date, with more than a dozen exits to its name including activity-tracking app Moves, which Facebook acquired back in 2014; food delivery company Wolt, which DoorDash snapped up in a $8.1 billion all-stock deal two years ago; and gaming giant Supercell, which Tencent doled out $8.6 billion for a majority stake in 2016. Lifeline Ventures has also backed unicorns such as open source enterprise infrastructure company Aiven, which hit a valuation of $3 billion last year.
 

