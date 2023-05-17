Jia, a blockchain-based lender of small businesses in emerging markets, raises $4.3 million seed

Jia, a blockchain-based fintech providing loans to micro and small businesses in emerging markets, has raised $4.3 million seed funding, and an additional $1 million commitment for on-chain liquidity, in a round led by early-stage backer TCG Crypto, with participation from a number of funds including BlockTower, Hashed Emergent, Saison Capital, and Global Coin Research.



Angel investors Packy McCormick, Not Boring founder, Anand Iyer of Canonical Crypto, Jared Hecht and Rory Eakin, the founders of fintech lending companies Fundera and CircleUp, also took part in the round.