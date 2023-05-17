News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5C of warming - WMO
Variety
2023-05-17 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5C of warming - WMO
For the first time ever, global temperatures are now more likely than not to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) of warming within the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday.
But that did not necessarily mean the world would cross the long-term warming threshold of 1.5C above preindustrial levels set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
With a 66% chance of temporarily reaching 1.5C by 2027, "it's the first time in history that it's more likely than not that we will exceed 1.5C," said Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at Britain's Met Office Hadley Centre who worked on the WMO's latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update.
Last year's report put the odds at about 50-50.
Partially responsible for boosting the chance of hitting 1.5C is an El Niño weather pattern expected to develop in the coming months. During this natural phenomenon, warmer waters in the tropical Pacific heat the atmosphere above, spiking global temperatures.
The El Niño "will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory", said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a press statement.
Still, the likelihood of temporarily exceeding 1.5C has increased over time. Between 2017 and 2021, for example, scientists estimated just a 10% chance of hitting 1.5C.
Unlike the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's climate projections which are based on future greenhouse gas emissions, the WMO update provides more of a prediction-based long-range weather forecast.
The WMO also found a 98% chance that one of the next five years will be the hottest on record, surpassing 2016 which saw global temperature impacted by about 1.3C (2.3F) of warming.
Reuters
Variety
World
Nature
Climate
Warming
WMO
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-08
AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change
Variety
2023-05-08
AI pioneer says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change
0
Variety
2023-05-04
Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank
Variety
2023-05-04
Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank
0
World
2023-05-01
World Bank set to launch more robust, transparent business climate rankings
World
2023-05-01
World Bank set to launch more robust, transparent business climate rankings
0
World
09:07
UK pension funds 'concerned' over asset manager climate vote record
World
09:07
UK pension funds 'concerned' over asset manager climate vote record
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:14
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
Variety
07:14
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
0
Variety
06:18
Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports
Variety
06:18
Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports
0
Variety
05:16
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance
Variety
05:16
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance
0
Variety
05:13
Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed
Variety
05:13
Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
2023-05-15
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-18
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-18
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
0
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
0
Variety
2022-12-13
Lebanese doctor achieves new medical breakthrough in Saudi Arabia
Variety
2022-12-13
Lebanese doctor achieves new medical breakthrough in Saudi Arabia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
2
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
3
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
4
Press Highlights
02:00
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
Press Highlights
02:00
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
5
Lebanon Economy
14:08
Normalization of Crisis is No Road to Stabilization: LEM Spring 2023
Lebanon Economy
14:08
Normalization of Crisis is No Road to Stabilization: LEM Spring 2023
6
Press Highlights
01:37
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
Press Highlights
01:37
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
7
Middle East
07:31
Bridging the divide: Lebanese, Syrian FMs work toward refugee solutions
Middle East
07:31
Bridging the divide: Lebanese, Syrian FMs work toward refugee solutions
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store