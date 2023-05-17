Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says

2023-05-17 | 12:23
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says
2min
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says

Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.

The incident involved half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in danger, according to their spokesperson.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

The couple was shaken by the incident but otherwise unharmed.

The prince has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

The couple's spokesperson said the chase on Tuesday, after leaving the Ziegfeld Ballroom in midtown Manhattan, could also have been fatal and involved paparazzi driving on the sidewalk, running red lights, and driving while taking pictures.

Those involved in the chase were confronted by police officers multiple times, according to the spokesperson. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said he could not confirm any information about the incident.

The Ms. Foundation for Women, the organizers of the awards ceremony where Meghan was honored for her work, had no immediate comment.

Reuters 
 

