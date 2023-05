Lebanon is known for having many easy-to-make dips loved around the world for their fantastic taste and fresh elements.



This time, TasteAtlas, the experiential travel online guide for traditional food has published its 50 Best-Rated Dips in the World, where Lebanon snatched the top three places.



In the ranking, Lebanon's name shined with Mutabal, Toum, and Hummus Beiruti, ranking first, second, and third, respectively.



In addition, Hummus and Baba Ghanoush snatched the 12th place and 15th place, respectively, among the 50-rated dips.