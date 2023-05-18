Elon Musk used to say he put $100M in OpenAI, but now it’s $50M

Elon Musk used to say he put $100M in OpenAI, but now it’s $50M
Elon Musk used to say he put $100M in OpenAI, but now it’s $50M

Years of tax filings give the most complete picture yet of OpenAI’s early finances.
 
It’s no secret that Elon Musk has been deeply frustrated with OpenAI since stepping down from its board in February 2018, culminating in an open letter calling for the organization to pause work on more powerful systems.

“It does seem weird that something can be a nonprofit, open source, and somehow transform itself into a for profit, closed source,” Musk said in a CNBC interview Wednesday, following a Tesla shareholder’s meeting. “This would be like, let’s say you funded an organization to save the Amazon rainforest, and instead they became a lumber company, and chopped down the forest and sold it for money.”
 
 

