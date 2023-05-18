News
Micron to invest $3.6B in Japan for next-gen memory chips
Variety
2023-05-18 | 08:57
Micron to invest $3.6B in Japan for next-gen memory chips
Micron Technology said it will invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in Japan for the next few years with support from the Japanese government to up its game in next-generation memory chips.
The move indicates that the Japanese government is ambitiously pushing ahead with its semiconductor space resurgence and bringing chip technology into the country to strengthen the chip supply chain amid the rising tension between US and China.
The US chip giant plans to install extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography in Japan to make the next generation of dynamic random access memory (DRAM), called the 1-gamma chips, at its Hiroshima plant.
TechCrunch
