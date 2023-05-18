Climate risk startup Mitiga gets $14.4M to help businesses face an uncertain future

Climate risk startup Mitiga gets $14.4M to help businesses face an uncertain future
0min
Climate risk startup Mitiga gets $14.4M to help businesses face an uncertain future

One pretty obvious aspect of the climate emergency which may have flown under your radar is that human-driven global heating is disrupting traditional approaches to risk modelling around natural disasters since probabilistic models based on stuff that happened in the past start to come unstuck atop so much unprecedented change.

Step forward Mitiga Solutions, a climate tech startup out of Barcelona, Spain that’s just raised a €13.25 million (~$14.4M) Series A funding round to grow usage of its risk modelling tools. The round was led by Kibo Ventures, with Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Nationwide Ventures, Faber Ventures, and CREAS Impacto also participating.
 

Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says
