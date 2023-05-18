News
Pale Blue Dot backs Amini, an African climate tech startup solving environmental data scarcity
2023-05-18
Pale Blue Dot backs Amini, an African climate tech startup solving environmental data scarcity
Amini, a Nairobi-based climate tech startup focused on solving Africa’s environmental data gap through artificial intelligence and satellite technology, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round.
Pale Blue Dot, the European climate-focused venture capital firm that announced a $100 million fund last week, led the oversubscribed round. At the same time, Superorganism, RaliCap, W3i, Emurgo Kepple Ventures and a network of angel investors participated.
TechCrunch
