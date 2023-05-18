Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom early impressions – a feast fit for a short king

Nintendo's Breath of the Wild sequel is a stunner.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has only been out in the wild for a few days at this point, marking a mere sliver of the time players will spend unfolding Hyrule’s fresh secrets in the coming months — and even years, if Breath of the Wild is any indication.



For anyone avoiding full-game reviews and spoilers, here are some early thoughts on the expansive elf survival simulator’s first 20 hours or so. This serves as a warning for spoilers about Tears of the Kingdom from here on out. I won’t get into much that’s plot related here, mostly gameplay, map and mechanics stuff. But if you’ve yet to play, some of the world’s surprises are really, really worth saving. Do yourself a favor!