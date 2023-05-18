Beijing calls on cloud providers to support AI firms

2023-05-18 | 09:16
Beijing calls on cloud providers to support AI firms
Beijing calls on cloud providers to support AI firms

As large language models from Western tech firms show the potential to disrupt everything from marketing, teaching, to coding, China is rushing to cultivate its home-grown AI pioneers by stepping up state support.

Beijing is now seeking public opinion on a draft policy aimed at developing artificial general intelligence, or AGI, a category of AI that can theoretically carry out all human tasks. The policy’s goal, in short, is to buttress AI firms by beefing up support from cloud providers and data companies.

It’s not uncommon to see the capital city spearheading policymaking in emerging industries. Beijing, for example, was the first in letting driverless robotaxis ferry passengers on open roads under certain restrictions.
 

