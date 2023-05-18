Percent lands $30M investment to connect investors with private credit

In 2018, Nelson Chu founded Percent with the goal of bringing investors, borrowers and underwriters together to modernize private credit. Seeing an opportunity to tackle the lack of risk management in the market, Chu created a marketplace that enables investors — specifically accredited retail investors — to participate in private credit.



It’s been a success by all appearances. Percent is projecting a 2.5x increase in top-line revenue and a 3x increase in annual recurring revenue in 2023. And while the business isn’t yet profitable, Chu expects that’ll change in mid-2023.