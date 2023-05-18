Google will disable third-party cookies for 1 percent of Chrome users in Q1 2024

Google’s Privacy Sandbox aims to replace third-party cookies with a more privacy-conscious approach, allowing users to manage their interests and grouping them into cohorts based on similar browsing patterns. That’s a major change for the online advertising industry, and after years of talking about it and releasing various experiments, it’s about to get real for the online advertising industry. Starting in early 2024, Google plans to migrate 1 percent of Chrome users to Privacy Sandbox and disable third-party cookies for them, the company announced today. Google’s plan to completely deprecate third-party cookies in the second half of 2024 remains on track.



In addition, with the launch of the Chrome 115 release in July, Google is making Privacy Sandbox’s relevance and measurement APIs generally available to all Chrome users, making it easy for developers to test these APIs with live traffic. Google doesn’t plan to make any significant changes to the API after this release.