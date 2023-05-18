1Password’s new service lets businesses quickly adopt passkeys

Password manager 1Password launched a new service, Passage by 1Password, that’s designed to allow businesses to build passkey authentication into their apps and websites without having to maintain their own security infrastructure.



The rollout signals 1Password’s expansion beyond credential management and into the customer identity access management space. But it’s also on trend. Apple introduced passkey support to iOS back in September to enable iPhones to serve as log-in tools for any compatible website or app. PayPal debuted support for passkeys on iOS in October, while other companies such as Google, Shopify, Kayak and DocuSign have also introduced support.