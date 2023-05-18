Twitter now allows paid users to upload two-hour long videos

Twitter has made changes to its paid plan allowing subscribers to upload two-hour-long videos — expanding the previous 60-minute limit.



The company also modified its Twitter Blue page and said the video file size limit for paid users is now increased from 2GB to 8 GB. While earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web, now it’s also possible through the iOS app. Despite these changes, the maximum quality for upload still remains 1080p.



Under Elon Musk, the social network started making moves to facilitate lengthy video uploads and consumption. The company launched the long video upload feature last December and recently added new playback speed controls on the web as well.