EU's Breton: TikTok still a long way from EU rules compliance

Variety
2023-05-19 | 04:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU&#39;s Breton: TikTok still a long way from EU rules compliance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
EU's Breton: TikTok still a long way from EU rules compliance

EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Friday he had recently spoken with TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew and told him there was still a lot to do for the Chinese-owned social network in order to comply with EU rules.

"I told him that, as of now, there is still a lot of room for improvement, in terms of having more content moderation, avoiding excesses, guaranteeing a safe use of data, in particular, the data of our children", Breton told France 2 television.
 
Various Western countries including Britain, the United States and several European Union member states have already restricted the use TikTok over security concerns.

The EU last month singled out 19 large online platforms, including TikTok, which will be subject to the Digital Services Act (DSA), a set of new online content rules from August.

The rules require the companies to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.
 
A few months ago, Breton had already urged TikTok to bring its business in line with the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).
 

Variety

TikTok

EU

European Union

Rules

Compliance

LBCI Next
Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI
From Lebanon to Texas, Hagop Kantarjian excels again for his research contribution to Leukemia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

EU lawmakers' committees agree tougher draft AI rules

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

New rules in Europe to curb Big Tech’s market power start to apply

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

EU sets out patent rules for smart technology to limit law suits

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

EU parliament approves world's most sweeping cryptocurrency rules

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:41

India approves 3-mth trial of BGMI, Krafton's blocked battle-royale game

LBCI
Variety
06:38

Apple releases iOS 16.5 with a new sports tab in Apple News

LBCI
Variety
06:35

NASA to name second company to build astronaut lunar lander

LBCI
Variety
06:35

Google’s podcast search results can now open shows directly in Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Middle East
05:52

Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app