Meta bets big on AI with custom chips — and a supercomputer
Variety
2023-05-19 | 06:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Meta bets big on AI with custom chips — and a supercomputer
At a virtual event this morning, Meta lifted the curtains on its efforts to develop in-house infrastructure for AI workloads, including generative AI like the type that underpins its recently launched ad design and creation tools.
It was an attempt at a projection of strength from Meta, which historically has been slow to adopt AI-friendly hardware systems — hobbling its ability to keep pace with rivals such as Google and Microsoft.
“Building our own [hardware] capabilities gives us control at every layer of the stack, from datacenter design to training frameworks,” Alexis Bjorlin, VP of Infrastructure at Meta, told TechCrunch. “This level of vertical integration is needed to push the boundaries of AI research at scale.”
TechCrunch
Variety
Meta
Bet
Big
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Custom
Chips
Supercomputer
OpenAI launches an official ChatGPT app for iOS
India regulator 'draws a blank' in foreign links probe into Adani
0
Variety
2023-03-08
Worldcoin, cofounded by Sam Altman, is betting the next big thing in AI is proving you are human
Variety
2023-03-08
Worldcoin, cofounded by Sam Altman, is betting the next big thing in AI is proving you are human
0
Middle East
02:23
Dubai’s next big thing? Perhaps a $5 billion man-made ‘moon’ as the city’s real estate market booms
Middle East
02:23
Dubai’s next big thing? Perhaps a $5 billion man-made ‘moon’ as the city’s real estate market booms
0
Variety
2023-05-17
Meta’s paid verification program is now available in the UK
Variety
2023-05-17
Meta’s paid verification program is now available in the UK
0
World
2023-05-13
Germany unveils 2.7 bln euro military package to Ukraine, biggest yet
World
2023-05-13
Germany unveils 2.7 bln euro military package to Ukraine, biggest yet
0
Variety
07:16
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
Variety
07:16
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
0
Variety
07:12
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
Variety
07:12
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
0
Variety
07:10
African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding
Variety
07:10
African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding
0
Variety
07:08
Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”
Variety
07:08
Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”
0
Middle East
09:19
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit
Middle East
09:19
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League summit
0
Middle East
2023-04-11
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March
Middle East
2023-04-11
Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
