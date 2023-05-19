Supreme Court rules in favor of Twitter and Google, avoiding the issue of Section 230 for now

2023-05-19 | 06:33
Supreme Court rules in favor of Twitter and Google, avoiding the issue of Section 230 for now
Supreme Court rules in favor of Twitter and Google, avoiding the issue of Section 230 for now

The Supreme Court resolved two adjacent cases aiming to hold social platforms liable for dangerous content. The pair of cases, Twitter v. Taamneh and Gonzalez v. Google, both sought to hold tech platforms accountable for hosting content from the Islamic State that promoted the terrorist organization in connection to violent attacks.

The Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in the former case, determining that Twitter did not aid and abet the Islamic State when the group attacked a Turkish nightclub in 2017. The case hinged on whether an anti-terrorism law could be applied to open up online platforms to liability.
 

