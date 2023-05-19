NASA to name second company to build astronaut lunar lander

Variety
2023-05-19 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
NASA to name second company to build astronaut lunar lander
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
NASA to name second company to build astronaut lunar lander

U.S. space officials are set on Friday to reveal a second company that would build a spacecraft to send astronauts to and from the moon's surface, capping a high-stakes contest between groups that include Jeff Bezos' space firm Blue Origin and defense company Northrop Grumman (NOC.N).

NASA's decision will give the agency a second ride to the moon under its Artemis program, after it awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX $3 billion in 2021 to land astronauts on the moon for the first time since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

Those initial missions using SpaceX's Starship system are slated for later this decade.

Friday's announcement in Washington evokes deja vu for Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder Bezos and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the head of a partnership with Northrop Grumman.

Those companies lost out to SpaceX for the 2021 contract, part of an initial moon lander procurement program. NASA under that program said it could pick up to two companies, but blamed budget constraints for only going with SpaceX.

This new contract offers a second chance for Bezos, who since founding Blue Origin in 2000 has invested billions into the company to compete for high-profile commercial and government space contracts with SpaceX, a dominant force in satellite launches and human spaceflight.

After losing in 2021, Blue Origin unsuccessfully fought to overturn NASA's decision to ignore its Blue Moon lander, first with a watchdog agency and then in court.

Blue Origin and lawmakers had pressured NASA to award a second lunar lander contract to promote commercial competition and ensure the agency has a backup ride to the moon. NASA in early 2022 announced the program for a second lander contract.

NASA chief Bill Nelson said at the time: "I promised competition, so here it is."

Blue Origin has said little about its latest moon lander proposal beyond naming its corporate partners: Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Boeing(BA.N), spacecraft software firm Draper, and robotics firm Astrobotic.

Northrop Grumman, previously a key partner in Blue Origin's unsuccessful Blue Moon bid in 2021, switched teams to join its former rival Dynetics.

NASA's multi-spacecraft plan for the Artemis moonshots involves its Space Launch System rocket launching astronauts toward the moon aboard the Lockheed-built Orion capsule. That will dock in space with a lunar lander that will ferry the crew the rest of the way to the moon's surface.

Reuters
 

Variety

US

Space

Spacecraft

Astronauts

NASA

LBCI Next
Apple releases iOS 16.5 with a new sports tab in Apple News
Google’s podcast search results can now open shows directly in Apple Podcasts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-02

SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Liftoff: Modi's space push for India counts on private players

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:16

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ

LBCI
Variety
07:12

Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly

LBCI
Variety
07:10

African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding

LBCI
Variety
07:08

Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-15

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More