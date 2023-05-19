India approves 3-mth trial of BGMI, Krafton's blocked battle-royale game

Variety
2023-05-19 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India approves 3-mth trial of BGMI, Krafton&#39;s blocked battle-royale game
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India approves 3-mth trial of BGMI, Krafton's blocked battle-royale game

India has approved a three-month trial of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a popular battle-royale format game that was banned for nearly a year, a minister from the government said on Friday.

The Indian government had blocked BGMI, the flagship game made by South Korea's Krafton Inc (259960.KS), in July, citing concerns about its data-sharing and mining in China.

Krafton is backed by China's Tencent (0700.HK).
 
This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, Indian deputy minister for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet.
 
At the time of its removal from Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google Play Store and Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) App Store, BGMI had more than 100 million users in India.

A Facebook page for the title says the game will be available for download soon.
 
The government will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm and addiction in the trial period before making a final decision, Chandrasekhar added.

New Delhi banned another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), in 2020, following which the company launched BGMI.

The ban on PUBG was part of a larger ban on more than 300 Chinese apps, including short-video platform TikTok, after the government ramped up its scrutiny of Chinese businesses in the wake of a 2020 clash between the neighbors.

The government also intensified the scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms in Indian companies.
 

Variety

India

Approves

BGMI

Krafton

Blocked

Battle Royale

Game

LBCI Next
Coinbase launches subscription service with focus on European expansion
Apple releases iOS 16.5 with a new sports tab in Apple News
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

India cracks down on betting games

LBCI
Variety
06:13

India regulator 'draws a blank' in foreign links probe into Adani

LBCI
World
04:34

India says defense production exceeds $12 billion for first time

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-18

AWS to invest $12.7 billion in India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:16

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ

LBCI
Variety
07:12

Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly

LBCI
Variety
07:10

African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding

LBCI
Variety
07:08

Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-15

Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More