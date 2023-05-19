Coinbase launches subscription service with focus on European expansion

Coinbase One will launch in 35 countries, starting with US, UK, Germany and Ireland.

Coinbase, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, is launching its subscription service, Coinbase One, in 35 countries in a bid to retain users and grow its recurring revenue streams as the crypto economy struggles through a bearish market.



Coinbase One was originally introduced in fall 2021 in beta and will be available publicly onward in the US, United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland, the company exclusively told TechCrunch+. The company will roll the service out in 31 other European countries in the coming months.