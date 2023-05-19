YouTube will no longer be deleting videos from inactive accounts

Variety
2023-05-19 | 06:59
High views
YouTube will no longer be deleting videos from inactive accounts
YouTube will no longer be deleting videos from inactive accounts

Google updated its policy on inactive accounts, declaring that any account that has not been active in two years will be deleted. The people of the internet quickly pushed back: What about old YouTube accounts?

There’s a trove of internet history lying in dusty corners of YouTube, not to mention the accounts of users who have since died, whose loved ones would probably prefer to have access to their digital archives. Though Google will still delete other old accounts, the YouTube owner updated its new policy so that it will no longer be deleting YouTube videos from the platform.
 

