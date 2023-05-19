News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cruise, Waymo near approval to charge for 24/7 robotaxis in San Francisco
Variety
2023-05-19 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cruise, Waymo near approval to charge for 24/7 robotaxis in San Francisco
Self-driving vehicle companies Waymo and Cruise are on the cusp of securing final approval to charge fares for fully autonomous robotaxi rides throughout the city of San Francisco at all hours of the day or night.
Amid the city’s mounting resistance to the presence of AVs, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) published two draft resolutions late last week that would grant Cruise and Waymo the ability to extend the hours of operation and service areas of their now-limited robotaxi services.
TechCrunch
Variety
Cruise
Waymo
San Francisco
Near
Approval
Charge
Robotaxis
Next
The new rules of venture debt are already being written
YouTube will no longer be deleting videos from inactive accounts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:28
Italy's Berlusconi discharged from hospital after more than a month
World
07:28
Italy's Berlusconi discharged from hospital after more than a month
0
World
03:00
Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
World
03:00
Fifth body found in burnt out NZ hostel, man appears in court on arson charges
0
World
23:57
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut
World
23:57
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut
0
World
11:44
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say
World
11:44
Russian forces in retreat near Bakhmut, Ukraine and Wagner say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:16
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
Variety
07:16
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
0
Variety
07:12
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
Variety
07:12
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
0
Variety
07:10
African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding
Variety
07:10
African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding
0
Variety
07:08
Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”
Variety
07:08
Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
Variety
2023-02-01
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
2023-05-15
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More