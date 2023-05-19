The new rules of venture debt are already being written

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was not the end of venture debt, but it was likely the end of companies raising venture debt with the same ease that many were accustomed to.



TechCrunch+ recently spoke to five different VCs about the state of venture debt in the wake of SVB and then First Republic Bank’s collapse, and all of them said they don’t think the recent bank failures signaled the end of venture debt. Rather, they expect the process of raising this kind of debt will start to look a lot different.