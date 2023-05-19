Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”

Previously this week, neuroscientist, founder and author Gary Marcus sat between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Christina Montgomery, who is IBM’s chief privacy trust officer, as all three testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee for over three hours. The senators were largely focused on Altman because he runs one of the most powerful companies on the planet at the moment, and because Altman has repeatedly asked them to help regulate his work. (Most CEOs beg Congress to leave their industry alone.)



Though Marcus has been known in academic circles for some time, his star has been on the rise lately thanks to his newsletter (“The Road to A.I. We Can Trust“), a podcast (“Humans vs. Machines“), and his relatable unease around the unchecked rise of AI. In addition to this week’s hearing, for example, he has this month appeared on Bloomberg television and been featured in the New York Times Sunday Magazine and Wired among other places.