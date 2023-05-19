African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding

Sabi, a Lagos-based B2B e-commerce startup providing digital commerce infrastructure to Africa’s informal economy, has raised $38 million in Series B funding at a valuation of $300 million, according to two people familiar with the matter, signaling revived investor interest in a B2B e-commerce market going through some reckoning.Frankfurt-based specialist fintech investor CommerzVentures, Stockholm-based but Africa-focused growth-stage investor Norrsken22, US-based growth-stage funds Fluent Ventures and Proof VC and pan-African early-stage investors CRE Ventures and Jaango are some of the investors in this round, the people said.