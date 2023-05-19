News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
Variety
2023-05-19 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones - WSJ
Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) gained more than 1% in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1%.
Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company's smartphones, according to the report.
Google, Samsung and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Xiaomi.
Google earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.
Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported last month and had weighed on Alphabet's shares at the time.
The integration of OpenAI's artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb.
Reuters
Variety
Samsung Electronics
Search Engine
Smartphones
Google
Microsoft Corp
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:35
Google’s podcast search results can now open shows directly in Apple Podcasts
Variety
06:35
Google’s podcast search results can now open shows directly in Apple Podcasts
0
Variety
06:33
Supreme Court rules in favor of Twitter and Google, avoiding the issue of Section 230 for now
Variety
06:33
Supreme Court rules in favor of Twitter and Google, avoiding the issue of Section 230 for now
0
Variety
2023-05-18
Google will disable third-party cookies for 1 percent of Chrome users in Q1 2024
Variety
2023-05-18
Google will disable third-party cookies for 1 percent of Chrome users in Q1 2024
0
Variety
2023-05-17
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance
Variety
2023-05-17
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:12
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
Variety
07:12
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
0
Variety
07:10
African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding
Variety
07:10
African B2B e-commerce startup Sabi tops $300M valuation in new funding
0
Variety
07:08
Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”
Variety
07:08
Gary Marcus is happy to help regulate AI for US government: “I’m interested”
0
Variety
07:06
The new rules of venture debt are already being written
Variety
07:06
The new rules of venture debt are already being written
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
0
World
2023-03-20
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
World
2023-03-20
Stunned Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal
0
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
0
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:29
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
01:50
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
00:04
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:41
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More