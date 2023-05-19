Adidas to start selling Yeezy merchandise at the end of May

Variety
2023-05-19 | 14:37
High views
Adidas to start selling Yeezy merchandise at the end of May
Adidas to start selling Yeezy merchandise at the end of May

Adidas (ADSGn.DE) will start selling some of the merchandise from its defunct Yeezy partnership with rapper Kanye West at the end of May and donate the proceeds to international organizations, the company said on Friday, providing more details of a plan initially outlined last week.



Variety

Adidas

Start

Selling

Yeezy

Merchandise

Shoes

